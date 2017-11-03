Chicago Authorities Dismiss Terror Rumors On Social Media

(CBS) – Social media rumblings about terrorist threats to Chicago are unfounded, police and emergency officials said Friday.
“Earlier this evening we became aware of messages being shared on social media and by text speculating about a rumored terrorist threat,” Alicia Tate-Nadeau, executive director of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said in a prepared statement. “I have personally spoken with our federal law enforcement partners tonight and there remain no credible threats to Chicago or to any event in our city.”
The Chicago Police Department, meanwhile, tweeted a similar message stressing “there is no credible or known threat” directed toward the city, including events staged here.
Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to 9-1-1.