Cubs Claim Left-Hander Randy Rosario Off Waivers From Twins

(CBS) As they set out on their offseason that will feature a fair degree of turnover, the Cubs made a low-profile move Friday.
Chicago has claimed left-hander Randy Rosario off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, the team announced. Rosario, 23, spent most of last season at Double-A, where he had a 4.08 ERA in 32 relief appearances for Chattanooga. His two outings in the big leagues went poorly, as he allowed eight earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Rosario originally signed with the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in November 2010.
The Cubs now have 33 players on their 40-man roster.