DuPage County Residents Sleep Outside One Night To Raise Awareness Of Homelessness Issues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of children and adults will be spending Saturday night sleeping outside in DuPage County for a good cause.

It’s the 14th Annual Sleep Out Saturday event to raise awareness of issues facing the homeless in DuPage County and to raise $100,000 for the Bridge Communities organization which helps the homeless learn skills to get them on a path to self-sufficiency.

This will be the third time 17-year old Glenbard West senior Caroline Kuefler will be taking part.

“Even though it’s only one night, I feel like I re-learn to appreciate the privileges that I do have whether that’s a warm bed, a fresh breakfast or even like dry clothes,” she said.

Kuefler said one of the highlights for her is attending the rally beforehand in which one of the speakers is someone who succeeded with the help of Bridge Communities. She said that, after that person speaks, there’s not a dry eye anywhere.

Those taking part in Sleep Out Saturday will come from Naperville, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Elmhurst, Wheaton, Downers Grove and elsewhere.

They’ll be sleeping in boxes and tents as they think about the homeless going through the same thing, only night after night.

Mary Miller is a youth minister at St. Petronille’s Church in Glen Ellyn and says “a lot of young people are justice-minded” and are more aware of some of the issues involving poverty. She said “it matters to them.”

Bridge Communities helps over 100 families in its transitional housing program.

It’s estimated that more than 65,000 DuPage County residents live in poverty.

Each person who takes part in Sleep Out Saturday is expected to donate at least $35 each.

To register or make a donation, visit sleepoutsaturday.org or call Chad Pedigo at 630-545-0610, ext. 19.