Illinois Personal Injury – Location, Statute Of Limitations

You need to find a plaintiff’s lawyer who’s licensed to practice in the state that you were injured in. For example, let’s say that you live in Indiana but travel to Illinois for the weekend. While in Illinois, you’re strolling through the neighborhood when a dog breaks free from his owners’ leash and bites you causing a serious injury. The injury happened in Illinois, so you may contact a personal injury lawyer who’s licensed to practice in Illinois. Or, for example, if you were hired in Illinois to work in Indiana, Illinois worker compensation laws (superior to Indiana laws) may apply.

Once you have verified what state your injury happened in, the next step is making sure that the statute of limitations hasn’t run out. Statutes of limitation limit the period of time that a person can file a lawsuit depending on the type of legal action they’re trying to take.

The statute of limitations for most Illinois personal injury cases is two years from the date of the accident. For example, let’s say that you’re driving your car on Aug. 24, 2017. As you approach a red light, another driver slams into your car from the rear. The statute of limitations (typically) will allow you until Aug. 24, 2019 to file a lawsuit and try to recover damages against the party or parties responsible for your injuries sustained during the car accident.

Illinois workers’ compensation cases generally have a three-year statute of limitations; however, some construction injuries will have a four-year period before the statute of limitations expire.

On the other hand, cases against municipalities or government entities generally have a one-year statute of limitation.

Just remember, there are differing statutes of limitations depending on the type of case and the type of defendant – the sooner you consult with an attorney the better.

