LISC Chicago Helps Entrepreneur Reach For The Stars

CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of a new restaurant in Washington Park thanks a networking resources giant for allowing her realize her dream and help a struggling neighborhood grow.

Evelyn Shelton’s dream has come true.

The ambitious Bronzeville native with degrees from Columbia and Kendall Colleges and a Masters from Roosevelt University, choose Washington Park over Englewood to launch her restaurant, Evelyn’s Food Love.

Once Shelton found her location, an abandoned building at 55th and State Street, her next hurdle was finding financing.

She said she went to a couple of banks, but they were hesitant to issue a startup loan.

Then, someone told her to speak to LISC Chicago, a neighborhood resources giant with reach and resources.

Shelton said it was a match made in heaven.

LISC Chicago, she said, was on board from the minute she told them what she wanted to do, where she wanted to open and her long range goal of helping to revitalize the neighborhood.

LISC Chicago helped her secure a $146,800 SBA loan.

Shelton said her full-service, sit down diner is booming and she wants to expand.

She said Washington Park is on the move and the Obama Presidential Center to be housed in the neighborhood will only add to its appeal.

Shelton said she has a real partner in LISC Chicago.

Anyone interested in discussing SBA loans can do so during the organization’s Small Business Saturday, which takes place Nov. 25

For more information on Evelyn Shelton and her business, you can check out her website.