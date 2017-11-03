Smash And Grab Theft At Mag Mile Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a trio of thieves who stole watches from a Magnificent Mile shop after using a mallet to smash open display cases Friday morning.
Police were called at 11:43 a.m. for a report of three males entering the store in the 800 block of North Michigan and using the mallet to break display cases, according to a statement from Chicago Police.
They then left the store with multiple wristwatches.
Each of the suspects was wearing a hoodie, one of them red, another gray and the third black, police said.
No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)