3 Dead, 19 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and at least 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon.

Most recently, a man was shot dead early Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police. At 1:24 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 10500 block of South Green found the 26-year-old in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About an hour and a half earlier, a woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting at a West Pullman neighborhood party on the Far South Side, police said. They were at the party shortly before midnight at an apartment in the 100 block of East 117th Place when shots rang out. The 29-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she later died, police said. The man, 25, was also taken to Christ with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition stabilized.

Early Saturday, a 29-year-old man who was killed was found sitting in his car at 3:44 a.m. in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head in the 3900 block of West 47th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release any of the three identities on Saturday.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened when a suspect tried to rob a man using a pellet gun early Sunday but instead was shot multiple times with a handgun in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side. A 23-year-old man was walking into his home about 1:20 a.m. when a 20-year-old walked up behind him in the 500 block of East 38th and pulled out what appeared to be a gun while he announced a robbery, according to police.

The older man took out his own legally-owned handgun and fired at the robber, police said. The younger man was shot in the abdomen and both legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. The robber’s gun turned out to be a pellet gun.

About two hours earlier, two men were shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The men, ages 18 and 41, were standing with a group of people at 11:18 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald when they heard shots and felt pain, according to police. The older man was shot in his right ankle and left heel, and the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg. They were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a Southwest Side shooting left a man wounded in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 11:10 p.m. when two people walked up to him in the 5900 block of South Campbell and one of them took out a gun and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the left wrist and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

About 9:40 p.m., a man was shot in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 20-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Kolin when someone in a tan Chevrolet Malibu fired shots in his direction as it headed north, police said. He was struck in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the evening, a man was wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting. Officers found the 25-year-old unresponsive and lying on the ground about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan, police said. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At least 12 other people were wounded in shootings between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 21 others were wounded in citywide shootings.

