Christmas Arrives In Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Macy’s on State Street is turning into a winter wonderland.

The store’s giant trumpets are in place outside the building.

Its famed holiday windows are now on display. It is the 50th anniversary of the iconic window designs.

On a rainy sidewalk, small groups huddle under umbrellas taking in the Christmas window displays.

The tradition started decades ago when Macy’s was Marshall Field’s.

For Chicagoan Michelle, coming downtown when the windows unveiled goes back a long way as well.

“They’re always beautiful. We come every year. It’s a family tradition. We come with the kiddo and it always amazes us,” she said.

No one in this group seemed to think it was too early.

The theme for this year’s display is “Reasons to Believe.”

They’ll be on display through January 7th.

Today Macy’s will light its huge tree located in the center of its Walnut Room.

The 110th lighting of the tree kicks off the store’s holiday shopping season.

Just a couple of blocks away, Chicago’s official Christmas tree is now upright at Millennium Park.

The tree arrived Friday evening. It was cut down in northwest suburban Grayslake.

It was donated by the Dorfler family. Darleen Dorfler lost her husband last year.

She said it was his dream to see the tree lit up in a big display.