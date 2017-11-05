Boy Killed After High Speed Police Chase In Dolton ID’d

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person died in a fatal crash in south suburban Dolton Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Road and Sibley Boulevard. Dolton police confirmed one fatality and injuries to others, and said a police pursuit involving Calumet City police preceded the crash.
Police tell CBS 2’s Sandra Torres that a Macy’s store at the River Oaks Mall is now at the center of the investigation.
Investigators believe the young teens who were in the crash stole items from the store, then got away.
Officers who responded to the call of stolen merchandise attempted to pull over the reported stolen vehicle, police clarified Saturday. Before the officer was able to get to it, the SUV took off.
Moments later, after a short pursuit, police say the SUV crashed into a vehicle crossing the intersection, went airborne, and landed on its side with at least three young men inside.
“It hit the car, it went all the way up in the air, it flipped two times, hit the street pole, and came down,” said Phyllis Wilson, who says she saw the crash and its aftermath while waiting to pull into a bank.
Calumet City police say 15-year-old Ryan Thomas died as a result of the accident. Two other individuals were taken to area hospitals.
Charges are pending.