Akiem Hicks Visits Bears Teammate Zach Miller In New Orleans Hospital

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The bye week provided Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks the chance to heal his banged-up body, get away from football and also the chance to catch up with a friend.

In between a series of treatment sessions for his body, Hicks flew down to New Orleans and visited teammate Zach Miller, who remains hospitalized after am emergency vascular procedure on his injured left leg on Oct. 29. The two share an agency, Rosenhaus Sports Representation, with Hicks joining agent Ryan Matha at the hospital for a visit.

“I wanted to check on him,” Hicks said Monday at Halas Hall. “See how he’s doing and give him a little bit of support, let him know his boys are still here thinking about him. He looked good. He was in good spirits and whatnot, doing what he has to do to get better.”

Thankful our guy @zmiller86 is doing well and getting better every day 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @akiem_hicks #rosenhaussports #family A post shared by Ryan Matha (@ryanmatha) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Miller could be discharged from the New Orleans hospital later Monday and transferred to a Chicago area hospital, where he would be united with his family. Miller’s wife, Kristen, has remained with him in New Orleans, while his three children have stayed behind at home with their grandmother.

The status of Miller was at top of mind for his Bears teammates as they prepared to head out for their bye week. They’re eager to see him again at Halas Hall.

“When it comes to being a human being, I don’t there’s more of a caring, charismatic gentleman – on and off the field,” Hicks said last week. “He plays the game hard, but he’s easy to talk to and somebody I consider to be a good friend.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.