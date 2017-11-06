Cubs Make Series Of Minor Roster Moves

(CBS) The Cubs made a series of minor roster moves Monday, including claiming right-hander Cory Mazzoni off waivers from the Padres.
Mazzoni, 28, spent most of the 2017 season in the minor leagues, where he had a 0.59 ERA in 30 1/3 innings, over which he struck out 48 batters. Mazzoni made six appearances for the Padres, registering a 13.50 ERA in eight innings. He was selected in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft by the Mets.
Additionally Monday, the Cubs selected the contract of right-hander Matt Carasiti from Triple-A Iowa and assigned outfielder Leonys Martin to Triple-A.
The 26-year-old Carasiti was acquired from the Rockies in the Zac Rosscup trade in June. He had a 3.26 ERA in 46 relief appearances at Triple-A last season and struck out 68 in 49 2/3 innings. Carasiti was drafted in the sixth round in 2012 out of St. John’s University.
Martin, 29, hit .154 in limited playing time after being acquired from the Mariners on Aug. 31. He was primarily a defensive replacement and pinch-runner.
The Cubs’ 40-man roster now sits at 34.