Fire Guts River West Restaurant And Lounge

CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire gutted restaurant and lounge overnight in the River West neighborhood.
The fire started around 10:30 p.m. on the top floor of a three-story building near Milwaukee Avenue and Huron Street. The building houses Cracked at 695 and Anchor Lounge, a seafood restaurant and cocktail parlor.
Firefighters attacked the blaze from above using a ladder truck. So much water was poured into the building to douse the flames, the stairs almost resembled a waterfall for a time.
“A lot of flames and smoke from the roof, primarily. Couldn’t tell if anything was on the second and third floor, but congregated with the neighbors, just trying to make sure everybody’s okay, and the Fire Department was right on the scene and did a great job,” neighbor Paul Harvey said.
A few nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, and could be seen walking the street wrapped in blankets.
Fire department officials said no nearby residents were permanently displaced because of the fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.