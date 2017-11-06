‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes Joining #MyShotAtEpilepsy Challenge

CHICAGO (CBS) — The star of the Chicago production of “Hamilton” was meeting with hospital employees and patients on Monday, to help promote epilepsy research.
For Miguel Cervantes, the quest for a cure for epilepsy is personal. His 2-year-old daughter suffers from the neurological disorder.
Cervantes was visiting fans at University of Chicago Medicine on Monday to encourage them to take the My Shot At Epilepsy challenge by taking a photo or video in the “Hamilton pose” – with their arm raised in the air, and their index finger pointing up.
They can share the photo or video on social media with the hashtag #MyShotAtEpilepsy.
Cervantes also is urging people to donate to epilepsy research
“Any amount will do. We’ll take a Washington, we’ll take a Hamilton, we’ll take a Jackson, and a Franklin. I’m totally stealing that joke,” Cervantes said.