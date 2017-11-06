5 Killed, 24 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence

Five people were killed and at least 24 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 38-year-old man was sitting outside in the 7900 block of South East End Avenue when another male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back and neck and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

At 4:26 p.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was shot to death in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side. He was sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Hermitage when someone walked up and shot him in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:47 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

A 26-year-old man was shot to death at 1:24 a.m. Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 10500 block of South Green found the man in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m., authorities said. His identity has not been released.

About 90 minutes earlier, a woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting at a West Pullman neighborhood party on the Far South Side, police said. They were at the party shortly before midnight Saturday at an apartment in the 100 block of East 117th Place when shots rang out. Pamela Enge, 38, was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center, where she died at 1:39 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The man, 25, was also taken to Christ with a gunshot wound to the right leg. His condition stabilized.

Officers found a 29-year-old man dead in his car at 3:44 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said. He had been shot multiple times in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later. He has not been identified.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened more than nine hours before the end of the weekend, leaving a 41-year-old man wounded about 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking in the 6300 block of South Mozart when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the right arm, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

At least 22 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 4 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, two people were killed and 21 others were wounded in citywide shootings.

