1985-’86 Game-Worn Michael Jordan Sneakers Up For Auction

(CBS) Game-worn sneakers by Michael Jordan from the 1985-’86 season are up for auction.
The Air Jordan I’s were believed to be worn in March 1986 shortly after Jordan returned late in the season from a broken foot, Heritage Auction says. They were also modified to help provide extra support for the broken left foot that Jordan had just recovered from.
From the auction site:
We are aware of only one other example of this customized style, and the likelihood that the two pairs represent the entire surviving population (and perhaps the only ones that ever existed) ranges somewhere between possible and probable. We’d call this a dream come true for the Jordan sneaker collector, but it’s such an absurdly rare and unique format that it’s unlikely many have ever dared to dream of ownership at all.
As of Monday afternoon, with 12 days left in the auction, the bidding had reached $22,000.