Blind Pedestrian’s Death Following Train Collision Ruled An Accident

(CBS) – The woman fatally struck by a Metra train Monday evening in southwest suburban Midlothian was a blind pedestrian, and her death was ruled an accident.
The train struck the woman about 5:45 p.m. at the 147th Street grade crossing, just south of the Midlothian station, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.
Kelly R. Harris, 54, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Harris was a Midlothian resident.
An autopsy Tuesday found Harris died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Harris’s dog was also struck by the train and was taken to animal welfare for emergency care, according to Midlothian police. The dog is stable and alert.
All inbound and outbound trains were briefly halted, then ran with delays before normal service resumed late Monday.
Metra and Midlothian police are investigating.
“The Village of Midlothian extends our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of Kelly,” a statement from the village said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)