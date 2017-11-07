Cubs’ Jason Heyward Wins 5th Gold Glove

(CBS) Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward was rewarded for his defensive excellence, winning his fifth career Gold Glove on Tuesday night.
Heyward beat out Yasiel Puig of the Dodgers and Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins to win the award among National League right fielders. Heyward had previously won Gold Gloves in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
In 2017, Heyward had just two errors in 133 games (1,008 1/3 innings) and posted a .992 fielding percentage. He signed an eight-year deal worth $184 million with the Cubs in December 2015.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo missed out on his second Gold Glove, as Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks won the honor among NL first basemen.
The Cubs’ Ben Zobrist was an finalist at second base, where DJ LeMaheiu of the Rockies won the award.