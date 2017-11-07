How To Correct The iPhone Glitch

(CBS) — There’s no “i” in iPhone if you downloaded the latest update.
iPhone users recently noticed when typing the letter “i” they got something very different. It’s the letter “a” and a question mark in a box.
Obviously, there’s a glitch.
Apple says there’s a temporary fix.
The company recommends using text replacement as a short-term solution. Go to “Settings” and then “General.” Next, tap on “Keyboard” and “Text replacement.” Then click on the “plus” (+) sign in the top right corner. Beside “Phrase,” type upper case “I,” and beside “Shortcut” type lower case “i.” Tap save in the top right.