How To Correct The iPhone Glitch

Filed Under: Fix, Glitch, iphone

(CBS) — There’s no “i” in iPhone if you downloaded the latest update.

iPhone users recently noticed when typing the letter “i” they got something very different. It’s the letter “a” and a question mark in a box.

Obviously, there’s a glitch.

Apple says there’s a temporary fix.

The company recommends using text replacement as a short-term solution.  Go to “Settings” and then “General.” Next, tap on “Keyboard” and “Text replacement.” Then click on the “plus” (+) sign in the top right corner. Beside “Phrase,” type upper case “I,” and beside “Shortcut” type lower case “i.” Tap save in the top right.

 

