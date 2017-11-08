Kids Spray CTA Bus Driver With Fire Extinguisher

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of kids sprayed a CTA bus driver with a fire extinguisher Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
The bus driver was sprayed about 8:05 p.m. while he was picking up passengers at a bus stop in the 2600 block of East 79th Street, Chicago Police said.
He was taken to South Shore Hospital “for minor breathing issues,” police said.
The kids ran off afterwards.
