Ex-Con Charged With Burglarizing Vehicle, Stealing Gun In Orland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted felon on parole has been charged with burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a handgun early Friday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Luke S. Harr, 29, faces charges of burglary from a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies, according to Orland Park police.

At 3:34 a.m. Friday, officers stopped Harr as he was walking in the area of Steeplechase Parkway and Rainbow Circle, police said. During the conversation, Harr admitted that he broke into several unlocked vehicles parked in the neighborhood.

He also admitted that he stole a handgun from a vehicle on Green Knoll Avenue near Steeplechase, police said. Harr had parked his 2015 Hyundai Tucson near that location and, during a search of his vehicle, the officers found a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 inside a backpack.

The owner of the handgun eventually identified the gun as being his and said it was taken from his vehicle that had been parked in his driveway, police said.

Harr, who lives in Orland Park, has been ordered held without bond at Cook County Jail, court records show.

He was previously convicted on drug charges in Will County and sentenced to two years in prison, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Harr was paroled on Jan. 12.

Detectives in Orland Park are investigating whether Harr is involved in any other recent burglaries to motor vehicles in the area. Residents are reminded to always lock their car doors, keep valuables out of sight and turn on their homes’ outside lights at night.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)