Texting While Crossing The Street? It Could Cost You

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re not careful, you could be one step away from a big city fine.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports that two Chicago leaders want you to pay up if you’re texting or talking on the phone while crossing the street.
“Everybody does it and then everybody is irritated when someone else does it. So my total view is I want to look at it. I think it has something to do with peoples own safety,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.
According to city numbers, 27 pedestrians have been killed in Chicago so far this year, which is one death up from last year.
To enforce the proposed ordinance, Chicago Police would hand out tickets with a fine anywhere from $90 to $500.
Ald. Edward Burke and Ald. Anthony Beale are proposing the ordinance. While the ordinance has been sent to a committee to review, there is no timeline on whether or not it could pass.