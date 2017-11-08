1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Tuesday Gun Violence In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and at least three other men were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides.

A 28-year-old man was shot to death shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was standing near his vehicle in an alley in the 3800 block of South Sacramento when someone walked up, opened fired and then drove off in a light-colored SUV. The man was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The day’s latest nonfatal incident happened at 9:57 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 38-year-old man was driving in the 1100 block of West 74th Street when a white Buick approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in both arms and the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

About 6:45 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot by a group of males firing from a light-colored SUV as he stood in the 1300 block of South Homan in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. He was struck in the right thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Tuesday’s first nonfatal shooting left a 25-year-old man wounded at 6:12 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Si He was shot in the left torso by someone firing from a passing, light-colored van as he walked near an alley in the 3000 block of South Keeler, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

On Monday, five people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

