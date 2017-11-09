A Taste Of Winter On Tap In Friday’s Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) –Get ready, a taste of winter is on tap.
A cold front will sweep into the area tonight and temperatures could plunge into the teens and potentially set a record low for the date.
Wind chills in some areas could dip below zero.
And there’s a bit of snow in the mix, too.
Lake effect flakes will start falling in LaPorte County in Indiana early Friday morning and the snow will gradually shift to the west.
Forecasters expect about an inch of snow in NW Indiana and possibly along the Chicago lakefront.