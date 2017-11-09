‘Casablanca’ Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Local Screenings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A kiss is still a kiss for movie lovers of an iconic film celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend.
‘Casablanca’ wasn’t a box office hit when it was released in November of 1942.
Today it’s considered one of the most famous (and quotable) movies in motion picture history.
On Sunday and next Wednesday, select theaters in Chicago and the suburbs will screen the cinematic classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
The dramatic story of ex-lovers separated during World War II only to be reunited in Morocco won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay in 1944.
Decades after Rick and Ilsa say their goodbyes on a foggy tarmac, fans of the film are still captivated by the movie; part love story, part war thriller with moments of comedic levity from a corrupt officer played by Claude Rains.
It’s not just the actors who make memorable film moments. The piano in Rick’s Cafe Americain where Sam plays “As Time Goes By” is featured prominently. A few years ago it sold for for more than three million dollars at auction.
No word if any letters of transit were included in the sale.
List of theaters screening ‘Casablanca’:
1) Randhurst 12, 200 Randhurst Village Drive, Mt. Prospect
2) South Barrington 30, 175 Studio Drive, Barrington
3) Century Stratford Square Mall, 804 Stratford Square, Bloomingdale
4) Movies 10 Bourbonnais, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais
5) River East 21, 322 E Illinois Street, Chicago
6) Ford City 14, 7601 S Cicero Avenue, Chicago=
7) City North Stadium 14, 2600 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
8) Webster Place 11, 1471 W. Webster Avenue, Chicago
9) Showplace 16, 5000 W Route 14, Crystal Lake
10) Century 16 Deer Park, 21600 W. Field Parkway, Deer Park
11) Evanston 18, 1715 Maple Avenue, Evanston
12) Joliet 14, 3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet
13) Lincolnshire Stadium 21, 300 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire
14) Yorktown 18, 80 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard
15) Cinemark Melrose Park, 1001 W. North Avenue, Melrose Park
16) Michigan City 14, 100 Meijer Dr, Michigan City
17) Naperville 16, 2815 Showplace Dr, Naperville
18) New Lenox 14, 1320 W Maple St, New Lenox
19) Niles 12, 301 Golf Mill Center, Niles
20) Orland Park Cinemas 14, 16350 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park
21) Schererville 16, 875 Deer Creek Dr, Schererville
22) Cinemark at Valparaiso, 700 Porter’s Vale Boulevard, Valparaiso
23) Hawthorn 12, 675 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills
24) Cantera Stadium, 28250 Diehl Road, Warrenville
25) Cinemark Woodridge 17 with IMAX, 6500 Route 53, Woodridge