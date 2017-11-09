Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Named Marvin Miller Man Of The Year

(CBS) Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been honored for his on-field success and off-the-field community work.
Rizzo on Wednesday evening was named the Marvin Miller Man of the Year, an award given by the MLB Players Association “to the player who most inspires through his contributions on the field and in the community,” per MLB.com.
Rizzo does a great deal of charitable work through the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, which helps children and their families that are affected by cancer. One of the Rizzo Family Foundation’s big contributions in 2017 was a $4 million donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago to establish a the Hope 44 program. A waiting room on the 18th floor is named in Rizzo’s honor.
“This is another amazing award to win, especially because it’s voted on by your peers,” Rizzo said on MLB Network. “It means so much to be recognized for things like this. To be associated with Marvin Miller is something that’s incredible for what he’s done for the game of baseball.”
In October, Rizzo received the Roberto Clemente Award from MLB for his charitable work.