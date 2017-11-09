Car Hits CTA Pink Line Train In Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was injured early Thursday when a car struck a Pink Line train after driving around warning gates in west suburban Cicero.
Around 2 a.m., a westbound Pink Line train was approaching 50th Avenue in Cicero, when a car tried to go around the crossing gate, and struck the side of the train, according to the CTA.
“We felt a big crash. We felt the train kind of tip over a little bit, and then all the lights went out, and all of a sudden, all power gets cut, and we look outside the window, and the thing that goes down for the train was flipped over completely, and the car’s wedged in between next to the train,” CTA passenger Oscar Sanchez said.
Westbound service on the Pink Line was suspended between 54th/Cermak and Central Park after the crash, and the CTA was providing shuttle buses between those two stops. Normal service was restored by 4:30 a.m. Eastbound service was not affected.
Ten passengers were on the train at the time, but were not injured. The driver walked to a nearby home to call for help. She was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
Police were investigating reports there were other people in the car at the time.
The crash knocked over a crossing gate. CTA crews were working to repair it Thursday morning.