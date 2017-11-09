Police: 17-Year-Old Girl Threatened School Shooting To Get Out Of Classes

CHICAGO (CBS) — A student has been charged with threatening a shooting at Plainfield Central High School in order to get out of school.
The student posted the threat on Twitter on Wednesday night, and then the post was circulated on Snapchat, police said.
Investigators traced the Twitter post to a 17-year-old student at Plainfield Central, and arrested the girl. Police said she admitted posting the threat so she wouldn’t have to go to school the next day.
“The juvenile did not possess any weapons and took no further steps to carry out the posted threat,” police said.
The girl has been charged with felony disorderly conduct. She was being held at the River Valley Juvenile Justice Center to await a custody hearing, according to police.
“We would like to thank the individuals who relayed this threat to the Police and School Officials. This is an excellent example of the ‘If you see something, say something’ motto that helps law enforcement investigate and prevent violence in our schools and communities,” police said.
Plainfield Central notified parents about the threat Wednesday night, but did not cancel classes, after quickly determining the threat was not credible.
“That student will not be in school and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” Plainfield School District 202 told parents Thursday morning.