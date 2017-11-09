Gage Park Charter School Teacher Investigated For Sexual Relationship With Student

CHICAGO (CBS) — Shockwaves ran through a charter school in Gage Park, after a teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Chicago police were investigating the sexual assault allegations against the woman who teaches at Horizon Science Academy – Southwest Chicago, at 54th and Western.
She has not been arrested, as detectives continue gathering information about her relationship with a male student. Authorities have not released the boy’s age. The student reportedly told his parents about the relationship, and they notified the school.
“Following allegations of gross misconduct by a staff member on Monday, November 6, school administration began conducting an internal investigation. As the allegations involved a minor, the school contacted the IL Department of Child and Family Services and Chicago Police. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the staff member was placed on unpaid administrative leave,” Horizon spokesman Christopher Murphy said in an email.
One father who has two children at Horizon said he learned of the sexual assault allegations on the news. He hopes the school will send a letter to parents explaining what happened.
“It shouldn’t, but these things happen, you know, and like I say, I was just so shocked because the fact of it is kids look for parents’, older person’s guidance,” Jack Lane said. “That person may do something to them, or persuade them into doing something inappropriate.”