Man Charged With Shooting At Security Guard In Armour Square

Filed Under: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Armour Square, Crime, Reckless Discharge Of A Firearm, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side man is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting at a security guard Wednesday in the Armour Square neighborhood.

About 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, 30-year-old Maurice M. Strickland Jr. of the Park Manor neighborhood threatened the 41-year-old security guard in the 2200 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago Police.

maurice strickland Man Charged With Shooting At Security Guard In Armour Square

Maurice M. Strickland Jr. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Strickland pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the guard, but she was not injured, police said.

Strickland was taken into custody a short time later and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Stickland was charged Thursday with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said. He was also charged with misdemeanors for criminal trespassing to state land and having a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Strickland was expected to appear in court Friday for a bond hearing.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch