Chicago School Hosts Veterans

(CBS) – Veterans Day is a time to honor our country’s service men and women.
But as CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports, at one Chicago Public Schools building on the North Side, it was also the perfect day for veterans to teach students about service and sacrifice.
It was a real-life history lesson for students at Dever Elementary School, as they hosted 28 veterans who served in U.S. wars and conflicts dating back to World War II.
“It’s really awesome to find out things that they did for us,” eighth-grader Juliana Deoios says.
Many of the veterans shared their pictures, medals and stories.
Knowing the special meet-and-greet was led and organized by students meant a lot to the veterans.