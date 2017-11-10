Downers Grove North H.S. Honors Veterans At 14th Annual Assembly

CHICAGO (CBS) — Americans across the country are paying tribute to our nation’s military men and women for Veterans Day, and in west suburban Downers Grove, hundreds of people gathered to honor some of our local veterans.

A couple thousand students packed the gymnasium at Downers Grove North High School for the 14th annual Veterans Day assembly. The high school devotes one hour every year to honor veterans.

The 9 a.m. assembly recognized more than a 100 veterans, who served in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. They said they hope to spread patriotism to the next generation.

“It’s extremely emotional for me, because I see youth out there as our future,” said U.S. Navy veteran Lou Kueltzo, a former petty officer who served in the Korean War.

This year’s keynote speaker was a Downers Grove North alum who graduated from West Point and served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sgt. First Class Brandon Miller served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and retired last month.

“It’s pretty crazy. I mean, I’ve never been to anything to this volume of people, and everybody telling you thank you. It’s kind of humbling to see,” he said.

Miller’s son, Austin Novak, is joining the Marines after he graduates next year.

“It’s really cool to see all the service members, and sit next to him (dad),” Novak said.