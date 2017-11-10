Chicago Wakes Up To Record Cold, Snow Flurries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s frigid temperatures early Friday matched a record low, dropping to 18 degrees before dawn.

The temperature at O’Hare reached a low of 18 around 4 a.m., tying the lowest official Nov. 10 temperature recorded in Chicago in 1986. The wind chill reached as low as 5 degrees overnight.

Temperatures were expected to reach a high around 32 by late Friday afternoon.

Lake effect flurries will continue this A.M., localized heavier snow showers will blow in off lake 8 am & 11 am in NE IL near lake. pic.twitter.com/yAp4Owiy8l — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 10, 2017

Friday morning also brought the first snow of the season, with flurries falling across the area. Lake effect snow was expected to pivot around Lake Michigan through the morning, with flurries likely through the morning, and isolated lake effect showers blowing into the area between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas near the lake could get up to an inch or two of snow by the time showers end in the afternoon, when they’ll likely shift into Wisconsin.

Lake effect snow showers near Lake Michigan this morning, otherwise partly-mostly sunny and cold today. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/HfYViZ4nog — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 10, 2017

The city of Chicago deployed 210 snow plows Friday morning to keep streets cleared and salted for the morning rush.

The flurries were not causing any major problems on the roads, and Metra and the CTA were not reporting any significant delays.

The rest of the weekend was expected to be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of rain showers Sunday morning.

Next week should bring a return of more seasonal temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, and the low 50s on Wednesday.