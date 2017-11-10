CPD Releases Photos Of Mag Mile Thieves Who Used Mallets To Steal Watches

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released surveillance camera images of three males who twice used mallets to smash open display cases and steal “high-value” wristwatches at a Magnificent Mile store in the past few weeks.

Police said the trio entered a jewelry store on the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue on Oct. 13 and again on Nov. 3, walked up to glass display cases, smashed the glass with a mallet, and stole several “high-value” watches.

Smash 1 Surveillance images of smash and grab thieves who used mallets to break display cases at a Michigan Avenue jewelry store and steal wristwatches. (Credit: Chicago Police)

In the first incident, the thieves were seen fleeing the store in a gold Jeep Cherokee.

All three suspects were wearing Nike hoodies — one gray, one black, and one red. All three were black males, believed to be 17 to 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet, and weighing 160 to 165 pound.

Police have asked anyone with information on the incidents to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.