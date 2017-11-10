Mayor Emanuel Satisfied With City’s Response To Snowfall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel seems to be satisfied with the way city crews handled the day’s snowfall.
Emanuel said he wanted to thank the men and women of the Department of Streets and Sanitation for handling the snowfall and making sure more than 200 trucks were on the city streets.
“This is the first snow of the winter. And the good news is we have the resources out there doing exactly what we need to do,” said Emanuel.
Technically this was the second snow of the season but the first one late last month didn’t have much accumulation.
Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Charles Williams during budget hearings told Chicago alderman that the city is ready for winter.