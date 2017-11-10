Motorist, 74, Injured In Wreck Caused By Carjacking Suspects

(CBS) — A 74-year-old driver is in the hospital her vehicle was struck by a stolen car.

Police traced the stolen car to yet another carjacking, CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.

One activist says this is the latest in a string of more than 700 carjackings so far this year.

The mangled car belonging to 74-year-old Jane Powell sat at the intersection of 82nd and Anthony, where she was struck Friday afternoon.

But the occupants of the Dodge Durango that hit her didn’t bother to check on her. Four men instead took off on foot, crisis responder Anthony Holmes says.

He hopes surveillance cameras will yield some evidence.

Police in Dolton confirm the Durango was stolen in an armed carjacking Nov. 5 from a man who thought he was giving a buyer a test drive.

Holmes calls the increase in carjackings alarming. He estimates the number at more than 700 for Chicago alone.

Powell reportedly suffered a broken ankle.

No suspects are in custody.