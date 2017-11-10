Pacers Beat Bulls 105-87

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 25 points, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 105-87 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

After giving up an average of 115 points during its losing streak, Indiana held the Bulls to 39.8 percent shooting in one of its stingiest defensive performance of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Pacers, and Thaddeus Young finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bobby Portis led Chicago with 20 points and 11 rebounds in his second game of the season. Kris Dunn scored 16 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and rookie Lauri Markkanen had 12 points and 10 boards.

Portis had 21 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday night’s 119-114 loss at Toronto. He was suspended for the first eight games of the season after he punched teammate Nikola Mirotic during a preseason practice.

Oladipo, who was acquired in the offseason deal that sent All-Star Paul George to Oklahoma City, continued his strong start. The 25-year-old guard was 11 of 20 from the field and finished with six assists, six rebounds and two steals.

TIP-INS

Pacers: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Indianapolis is in contention to host the All-Star game in 2021. Silver was in Chicago for Friday’s announcement that the city will host the 2020 All-Star game. … Damontas Sabonis (calf) returned from a two-game absence with eight points and nine rebounds. It was just the fifth time this season Sabonis and fellow center Myles Turner were active in the same game. Sabonis, who also came over in the George trade, averaged 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds prior to the injury.

Bulls: Robin Lopez followed his 10-for-11 showing in Toronto by missing his first six shots against the Pacers. He finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting. . Portis was greeted with mild applause in his first game at the United Center this season.

PROPER PUNISHMENT

Silver said the Bulls handled Portis’ suspension for injuring Mirotic “the right way,” and the league did not need to step in as a result.

ENDORSEMENT FOR HOIBERG

In a rare conversation with reporters following the All-Star game announcement, team president Michael Reinsdorf said he was happy with the direction of the Bulls’ rebuild under coach Fred Hoiberg, despite the team’s 2-7 record coming into the day.

“So far, we’re happy,” Reinsdorf said. “When Zach (LaVine) comes back, that’s going to be a big indication. Kris just came back from an injury. We have to see, but right now we’re happy. The team is playing hard. Fred’s got them playing hard. It’s not going unnoticed.”

UP NEXT

Bulls: At San Antonio on Saturday.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)