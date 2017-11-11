Carjackings Spike In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Carjackings remain a major issue in Chicago.

So far this year, there have been more than 700.

As CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports, we’ve already topped last year’s total.

We hit the streets with Andrew Holmes who goes through a list of recent carjackings in one neighborhood.

“88th and Eggleston, 92nd and Lowe, 94th and Wallace and 900 W. 90th Street over in this area,” said Holmes.

Holmes leads the way heading door to door…to car doors, handing out warnings to people who ask what happened.

“We’ve had a rash of carjackings over here,” Holmes tells a motorist.

She tells Holmes what happened to a person she knew.

“Someone had jacked his car, my next door neighbor, ” she said.

Citywide, the number of carjackings incidents have soared. It was about 300 in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Then a big spike to 663 in 2016, a number already surpassed on 2017.

“These numbers are overwhelming,” said Holmes, a crisis responder.

More than 90% this year have gone without arrests.

Including the August case of Jesus De La O. The 28-year-old was killed in an attempted carjacking in Noble Square. Three months later, no arrests.

Our compiling of data shows there have been more than 720 carjackings so far in 2017.

That number will likely easily top 800.