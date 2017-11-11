2 Dead, 12 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 12 other people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The men, who were thought to be in their mid-20s, were shot dead early Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. They were walking about 1:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Place when an eastbound gray Toyota Corolla pulled up and a male shooter got out and opened fire. The shooter then got back inside the vehicle, which drove off heading east toward Western.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the other was shot in the head and neck, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

Later Sunday, two men were wounded in separate shootings in the North Side Lake View neighborhood, police said.

About 3:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man was driving south in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled up next to his and someone inside fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm and showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 15 minutes later, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back in the 3900 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. He wasn’t cooperating with investigators, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown. His condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

It was unclear if the incidents are related.

A 22-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. At 10:17 p.m., he was involved in an argument with another male who pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 1100 block of South Francisco, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and stabilized with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Also Saturday evening, an 18-year-old man was shot inside a South Shore neighborhood home. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder about 7:45 p.m. when someone fired shots inside the home in the 7100 block of South Cyril, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, an attack left a man critically wounded during a drug deal in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 25-year-old “was involved in a narcotics-related transaction” about 2:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren when someone he knew pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another man was shot and critically wounded Saturday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 41-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:04 a.m. in an apartment in the 800 block of North Waller, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About 15 minutes before that, a 34-year-old man was shot in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. Officers conducted a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of West 37th Street and found the man inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. Details about the circumstances of the shooting were unknown. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Another man was wounded Friday night in a South Side Englewood neighborhood shooting. The 23-year-old told investigators he was walking about 10:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Damen when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the left arm and his condition was stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital. Police said he was being uncooperative with investigators.

About two hours before, a 27-year-old man was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was walking on the sidewalk about 8:40 p.m. in the 800 block of North Homan when two male shooters walked up and opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm. His condition stabilized.

About 40 minutes before that, two men were shot during an argument in the same neighborhood. The men, ages 24 and 26, were in a “dispute” with two unknown males about 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Division when shots were exchanged, according to police. The younger man was struck in the left hand and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left wrist. Both men were in good condition. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.

The weekend’s first shooting happened Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Shortly after 7 p.m., a 20-year-old man was standing in the 4200 block of West Cermak when someone walked up to him and fired shots, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 24 others wounded in city shootings.

