Saturday Recycling Event In St. Charles Last Of The Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kane County held its last big recycling event of the year Saturday, collecting old books, electronics, paint and paper.
Diverted from the landfill were one and a half semis of electronics, a large dumpster of old books, a U-Haul of paint and 22,000 pounds of shredded paper.
The county’s recycling program coordinator, Jennifer Jarland, says around 900 cars came through the lines at 540 South Randall Road in St. Charles Saturday morning.
Those dropping off TVs, computer monitors or paint had to pay a fee, while recycling paper and books were free. Jarland says they think they’ll be able to redistribute a quarter of the books they received.
The county held nine recycling events last year, but will only have six in 2018 because they have three permanent facilities excepting items during the week.
Jarland expects the county’s next recycling event, slated for Jan. 15, to be a busy one since it will be the first after Christmas.