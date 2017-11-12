Wear Orange To Show Support For Orphans

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday, Nov. 13 is World Orphans Day, and a non-profit is launching a new campaign to raise awareness and funds to help orphaned children in developing countries.

The Miracle Foundation, launched in 2000, helps parent-less children in the developing world by providing them with access to necessities such as nutritious food, clean water, clothing, schooling and medical care.

“Together with our supporters, we work toward a common goal of providing a loving home, a quality education and a promising future to each and every orphan. Because when you bring together those who have, with those who have not — miracles happen,” said the organization’s spokesperson, Nancy LeBreacht.

Ahead of this year’s World Orphans Day, the Miracle Foundation started the awareness-building campaign “Orange is for Orphans.”

Orange isn’t just the perfect fall color… It’s one of the ways to show your support for orphaned children. #OrangeIsForOrphans pic.twitter.com/D3noyO0CfQ — Miracle Foundation (@TheMiracleFound) October 28, 2017

“We’re trying to get the word out there,” LeBreacht told CBS 2. “There really is a crisis — a worldwide crisis with orphans these days.”

She said there are 132 million children that are orphaned.

“Participating in our new ‘Orange is for Orphans’ campaign will engage you in the lives of less fortunate children in the developing world,” said Caroline Boudreaux, founder of the Miracle Foundation. “We chose the color ‘orange’ as part of our campaign name because it is associated with joy, sunshine, and passion,” she adds.

So, how can you help?

In addition to making a donation, supporters can get involved in other ways, as well, such as wearing orange, sharing and using the hashtag #OrangeIsForOrphans on social media, and adding the Miracle Foundation’s newly-created profile frame to your Facebook profile picture.

“The new “Orange is for Orphans” campaign represents a meaningful new way that every person can get involved,” Boudreaux said.

The Miracle Foundation supports thousands of orphans at more than 50 children’s home in the developing world, LeBreacht says. Predominantly in India, but also in Uganda, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia.