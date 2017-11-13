Police Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Ends With Crash In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Sunday evening ended in a crash in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.
The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed at 8:04 p.m. in the 600 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago Police. No one was injured in the crash.
There were no suspects in custody, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
