Gas Prices Easing In Chicago After Early November Spike

Chicago Wakes Up To Record Cold, Snow Flurries The temperature at O’Hare reached a low of 18 around 4 a.m., tying the lowest official Nov. 10 temperature recorded in Chicago in 1986.

A Taste Of Winter On Tap In Friday's Weather Forecast A cold front will sweep into the area tonight and temperatures could plunge into the teens.

Chance Of Snow Amid Rainy Wednesday MorningThere’s a slight chance of snow flurries mixed in with the rain before 9 a.m., but it’s unlikely that the city will see any snow. If any snow develops at all, it will probably happen in the Rockford area.