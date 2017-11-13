Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Grayslake

CHICAGO (CBS) — The pilot of a single-engine plane walked away unhurt, after making a rough emergency landing Sunday night in Grayslake.
The engine on the small plane failed as the pilot was heading toward Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.
He told air traffic control he needed to find another place to land, and headed for Campbell Airport in Grayslake, but the plane didn’t quite make it to the runway.
Instead, the plane skidded across a field and crossed a bridge.
The pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own and he wasn’t hurt.