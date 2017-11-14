Man Charged In Fatal Bolingbrook Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man charged with a hit-and-run crash that left a 35-year-old woman dead over the weekend in southwest suburban Bolingbrook has been ordered held on a $500,000 bond.
Eduardo Avila Jr. of Joliet was charged with failure to stop after an accident involving injury or death and failure to report an accident involving injury or death, according to Bolingbrook police.
Tricia S. Hoyt of Orland Park was found dead at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 5 in the grassy area on the north side of Frontage Road near Lawton Lane, according to police and the Will County coroner’s office.
Hoyt was struck by a vehicle in the road sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. The driver, later identified as Avila, drove off and did not notify authorities, according to police.
An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple injuries, but did not rule on her final cause of death pending further reports, the coroner’s office said.
Avila surrendered to authorities Monday and has been ordered held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond, authorities said. He is due back in court on Nov. 14.
