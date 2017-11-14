2 Carjacking Suspects Arrested After Police Chase Ends In Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were custody Monday night after they led Chicago Police officers on a chase that started in the West Town neighborhood and ended on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Oak Park.
The on-duty Monroe District officers pursued the suspects for a carjacking shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Racine, according to Chicago Police.
The pursuit ended on I-290 near Austin Boulevard in Oak Park, police said.
Two suspects were in custody and a weapon was recovered, police said. Charges were pending.
