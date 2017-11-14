Cubs Lose Quality Control Coach Henry Blanco To Nationals

(CBS) The Cubs’ coaching staff turnover has continued.
Quality control coach Henry Blanco has left to become the Nationals’ bullpen coach, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. Blanco is following new Nationals manager Davey Martinez to Washington after they both spent the past three years with the Cubs on Joe Maddon’s staff.
Blanco is the sixth member of the Cubs coaching staff to leave since their season ended. Pitching coach Chris Bosio, hitting coach John Mallee and third-base coach Gary Jones weren’t retained. Assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske left for a promotion with the Angels, and Martinez got his long-awaited chance at managing after several years of interviewing for such positions.
Blanco had a 16-year big league career that included a four-year stint with the Cubs from 2005-’08. Blanco will inherit a Nationals bullpen that had a 4.41 ERA in 2017, which was 11th in the National League. That bullpen was fortified and better late in the season with some deals just before the trade deadline, but like many teams, the Nationals are looking for more relief help this offseason.