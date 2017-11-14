Hotel Workers Union Celebrates Anti-Harassment Ordinance

(CBS) — As more allegations of powerful men sexually abusing and harassing women come out, the union representing thousands of Chicago hotel workers is celebrating a new ordinance it says will protect them.

Unite Here Local 1 plans to host a celebration at 9 a.m. Tuesday marking the passage last month of what they refer to as the “Hands Off Pants On” ordinance.

Union Research Analyst Sarah Lyons says the event will include cutting a cake that has the likeness of Harvey Weinstein, with a red X over his face.

Since the Chicago City Council vote last month, many more women have come forward with allegations of harassment and assault against the former movie mogul and others.

The ordinance requires all hotels in Chicago equip employees with panic buttons if they work alone in guest rooms or bathrooms, starting July 1.

The hotels must also develop sexual harassment policies; they are banned from retaliating against whistleblowers.

Lyons says the union began working on the measure after a survey of some of their 15,000 members who work in hospitality last year found what she calls “shocking results.”

Of 487 female hotel workers, 58 percent said they had been harassed by hotel guests and 49 percent of house keepers said they had guests flash them or answer the door naked.