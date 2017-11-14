Berwyn To Host ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Themed Pop-Up Bar

CHICAGO (CBS) — “It’s a Wonderful Life” is one of the most memorable movies of all time, and a key location from the holiday classic is about to come back to life in the suburbs.
FitzGerald’s Sidebar, located in Berwyn, posted an announcement on social media late last week that they will be offering a weekly “It’s a Wonderful Life” themed pop-up bar on Wednesdays throughout December (6th, 13th, 20th and 27th).
The Sidebar will transform into Nick’s, the “bar that exists in the world that George Bailey doesn’t exist in.” According to the event’s Facebook page, the pop-ups will feature custom cocktails that reflect the movie. Visitors can expect to see “flaming rum punch” to original creations like “Zu-Zu’s Petals.”
The response to the announcement was immediate.
“I looked at my phone at like six in the morning and it was like 5,000 people are interested,” said Marcus Reidy, one of FitzGerald’s bartenders.
The pop-ups gained so much interest that they had to limit access to telephone-only reservations. The nightclub announced Tuesday afternoon that each of the four events were fully booked.
“We will open to the public (subject to capacity, no guarantee) each night approximately at 10 p.m. after the movie,” FitzGerald’s said on their Facebook page.
The bartenders plan to dress in bow ties like Nick in the film.