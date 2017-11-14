Police Board President Endorses Chris Kennedy For Governor

(CBS) – Democrat Chris Kennedy’s first television commercial for his gubernatorial bid debuted Tuesday, while he also picked up an important endorsement.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley wraps up the latest developments in the race for governor.

In the political TV wars, Democrat J.B. Pritzker has been winning big, dominating the air for months with a blizzard of commercials.

But Tuesday, Kennedy’s first ad hit the screen, highlighting his personal history with gun violence.

“He’s somebody who has lived through that experience and has tremendous credibility and empathy in talking about those issues,” Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot says.

Lightfoot says she’s endorsing Kennedy, largely because of his plan to attack the gun carnage.

“Four gun dealers are responsible for the lion’s share of what we call crime guns on the street,” she says. “Tackling that on a state level … could have tremendous impact.”

Meantime, in a digital ad, state Sen. Daniel Biss attacked Pritzker, a billionaire, for not releasing his tax returns.

A Pritzker spokesperson says he will be releasing his tax returns, as he promised, by early December. Pritzker also received another union endorsement, this time from the Northwestern Illinois Building Trades.

On the Republican side, Gov. Rauner released a new campaign website: Let’s Save Illinois, with the theme, “Our home, our fight.”