Portillos Can Now Be Delivered To Your Door

Diamaris Martino
CHICAGO (CBS) — Next time you’re craving Portillo’s famous chocolate cake or Italian beef sandwiches, you can get them delivered.
In a partnership with DoorDash, Portillo’s will now offer a delivery option for a $5 fee.
“It was important that we partner up with a company that could support Portillo’s high-volume restaurants, especially through our lunch and dinner service,” said Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey.
As part of the partnership, DoorDash has also expanded into 13 new cities to meet customer’s needs.
Deliveries will be available in select Chicago and suburban Portillo’s, and 94 percent of locations nationwide.
Orders can be placed through the Portillo’s app or website.